STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

STAG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $35.25. 203,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,731. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

