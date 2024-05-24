Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STGW. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Stagwell alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.09. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 40.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.