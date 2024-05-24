Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 0.2%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.50. Approximately 2,082,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,190,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

