Steem (STEEM) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $126.99 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,875.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.00722108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00123645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00205733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00091249 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,575,031 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

