StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.23. StepStone Group has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

