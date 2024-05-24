StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.
NASDAQ STEP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.23. StepStone Group has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81.
In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
