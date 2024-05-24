Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Target Price to $12.00

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of LAAC opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $755.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 259,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 160,290 shares during the period. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth $80,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth $5,944,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,078 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

