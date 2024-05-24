StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

