StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

NYSE:FENG opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

