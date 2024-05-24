StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

