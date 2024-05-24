StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

