StockNews.com Downgrades Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE KFS opened at $7.86 on Monday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.
Insider Transactions at Kingsway Financial Services
In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,242. Insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
