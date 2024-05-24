StockNews.com Downgrades Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE KFS opened at $7.86 on Monday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Insider Transactions at Kingsway Financial Services

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,242. Insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,641 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

