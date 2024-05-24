StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NYSE CULP opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
