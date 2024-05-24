StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CULP opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

