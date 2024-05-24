StockNews.com Lowers PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,677,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,677,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $625,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,777. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

