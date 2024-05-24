StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.90.

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

