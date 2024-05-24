STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.23 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $106.23 million and $4.16 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,865.65 or 0.99965911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011544 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00107853 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05450169 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,686,911.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

