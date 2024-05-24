Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $133.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

STRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Strategic Education

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 88.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Strategic Education by 152.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $115.75 on Friday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.