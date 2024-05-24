Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 1,757,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,912,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Suzano Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Suzano by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Suzano by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 196,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 62,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

