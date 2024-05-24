SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16.
