TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 2.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.54. 936,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,106,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,181.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after buying an additional 4,101,330 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $24,353,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,640 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,144,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.