Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.24. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

TGT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

