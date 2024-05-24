TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.