TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.33. 11,387,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,898,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

