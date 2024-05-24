TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 161,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,272,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $532.15. 1,915,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,273. The stock has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

