TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 592,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.