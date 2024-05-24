TCW Group Inc. Acquires 2,207 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 40,203 shares worth $49,550,425. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $9.59 on Friday, reaching $1,340.31. 72,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,249.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,119.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $768.23 and a 12 month high of $1,348.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

