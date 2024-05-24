TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of NiSource worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NiSource Trading Down 0.3 %

NI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 1,897,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

