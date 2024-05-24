TCW Group Inc. Has $14.07 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Baidu by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 9.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 7.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 8.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.93.

Baidu Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.54. 1,876,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,793. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

