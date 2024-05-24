TCW Group Inc. Has $16.10 Million Stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,410,529 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 702,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,738. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.58 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

