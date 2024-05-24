TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FSBW stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.68. 1,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,383. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.95.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

