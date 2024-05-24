TCW Group Inc. Purchases 3,586 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

CSL stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.64. The stock had a trading volume of 87,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $210.89 and a 1-year high of $430.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

