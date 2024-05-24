TCW Group Inc. Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

