TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

NYSE GRMN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.74. 251,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,547. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

