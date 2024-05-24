TCW Group Inc. Sells 479,728 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,728 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,508 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,802,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,830,889. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

