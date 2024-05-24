TCW Group Inc. Sells 97,904 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 97,904 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,963. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

