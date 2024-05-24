TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,303 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 476,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.67. 421,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

