Team Hewins LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,497. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.86. The stock had a trading volume of 619,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,630. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $223.28 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.56.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

