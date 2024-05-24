Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 26,771 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,671. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MFC

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.