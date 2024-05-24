Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 11,047 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $11,533,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

