Team Hewins LLC Invests $505,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 171,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,195,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Ambev by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,221,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 3,997,079 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Ambev by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,411 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,454 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 7,324,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,494,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.03.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

