Team Hewins LLC Invests $524,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $514,539,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 119,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,382,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.23. 204,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.65 and a fifty-two week high of $442.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,989. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

