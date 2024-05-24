Team Hewins LLC Invests $664,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,289. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.