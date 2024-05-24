Team Hewins LLC Invests $799,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE FMX traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $116.58. 232,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $143.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

