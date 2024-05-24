Team Hewins LLC Invests $817,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,239,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,360. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $205.56. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

