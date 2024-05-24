Team Hewins LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.24. 2,818,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558,036. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

