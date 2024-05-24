Team Hewins LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $2,134,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 526,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 98,784 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,910,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,477,455. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

