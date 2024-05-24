Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFSV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 291,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

