Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.09. 4,287,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,420. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

