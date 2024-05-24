Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.98

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.58, with a volume of 36762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNK

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,167.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 117,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.