Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $118.00.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.17.

Shares of TER opened at $140.25 on Monday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,062,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

