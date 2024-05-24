Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stake Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Terex worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 5,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,882. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TEX opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

